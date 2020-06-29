Paolla Oliveira makes a different photo in front of the mirror and charms fans: “Musa”

The actress livened up the weekend with new selfies on Instagram

Paolla Oliveira animated her fans’ weekend by posting two new photos on her Instagram this Saturday (27th).

The celebrity posed in front of the mirror with two “Paollas” in the click, sporting her good form in the poetic click in black and white, but still showing off her enchanting natural beauty.

The sequence of selfies on the social network yielded more than 340 thousand likes and much praise from fans of the actress.

“MUSA”, praised a follower. “Why so beautiful?” I asked a celebrity fan club. “The face of the love of my life”, joked a third.