‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’: final Trailer with Hitler riding a T-Rex

January 16 will be released in Finland, it is expected IRON SKY: THE COMING RACEthe continuation of a title directed by Timo Vuorensola 2012 that, on this occasion, has already had a budget of $ 20 million and a distribution to much of Europe, in the hands of Universal Pictures.

Today we show you the final trailer of the film that counts as 20 years ago, The Earth has been destroyed by a nuclear armageddon. The humans who have survived have survived on the Moon, that now falls to pieces.

The only hope can be for the survival of the human race is to send a small group of people at the center of the Earth with a single mission: find the Holy Grail. But it will not be an easy thing: you stand reptilian humanoids and an army of dinosaurs (and, yes, with Hitler riding a T-Rex).

Julia Dietze, Stephanie Paul, Udo Kier, Tom Green, Kari Ketonen, and Andy Garcia will form the cast of the film.