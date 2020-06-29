Find out the salaries of the current superstars of the WWE

Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 02/08/2019 AT 19:07

To live as a superstar of the WWE is not an easy task, because in addition to being on the road for a long period of time, you must run at 100%. However, it also has its rewards, at least in most cases. In this article we provide a updated list of the salaries of the superstars of the WWE in dollars.

Note that some of the salaries have changed in the last few months, due to the sitaución of some superstars, like John Cena or the sisters of Bella, who has maintained his status as a superstar of the roster of the WWE, but that does not appear on television for various reasons. Data are also lacking on some of the salaries of superstars that have not been proven.

The salaries of the superstars of the WWE male

Brock Lesnar 12 million dollars per year (+$500,000 each time it appears on a stellar event)

12 million dollars per year (+$500,000 each time it appears on a stellar event) John Cena : The $ 8.5 million per year (+$500,000 each time it appears on a stellar event and the 5% of the sale of goods)

: The $ 8.5 million per year (+$500,000 each time it appears on a stellar event and the 5% of the sale of goods) Roman Reigns : $ 5 million per year

: $ 5 million per year Randy Orton : 4.5 million dollars a year

: 4.5 million dollars a year A. J. Styles : 3.5 million dollars a year

: 3.5 million dollars a year Seth Rollins : 3 million dollars per year

: 3 million dollars per year Triple H : $ 2.7 million per year (about 1.1 the Vice President of Talent and 1.65 as a talent).

: $ 2.7 million per year (about 1.1 the Vice President of Talent and 1.65 as a talent). The Miz : 2.5 million dollars a year

: 2.5 million dollars a year The Undertakers : Us $ 2.5 million per year (possible to increase with the new contract)

: Us $ 2.5 million per year (possible to increase with the new contract) Kevin Owens : 2 million dollars per year (possible to increase with the new contract)

: 2 million dollars per year (possible to increase with the new contract) Daniel Bryan : 2 million dollars a year

: 2 million dollars a year Dolph Ziggler : $ 1.5 million per year (possible to increase with the new contract)

: $ 1.5 million per year (possible to increase with the new contract) Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, Finn Bálor : $ 1 million per year

: $ 1 million per year Jinder Mahal and Kane : $ 900,000 annual

: $ 900,000 annual Big Show : $ 850,000 annual

: $ 850,000 annual Samoa Joe and Rusev : $ 800,000 annual

: $ 800,000 annual Without A Face, Without : $ 700,000 annual

: $ 700,000 annual Matt Hardy : 650.000 dollars a year

: 650.000 dollars a year Luke Harper and Rowan and R-Truth : 550.000 dollars a year

: 550.000 dollars a year Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Cesaro, and Sami got a little : $ 500,000 annual

: $ 500,000 annual Shinsuke Nakamura, Heath Slater and Fandango : $ 400,000 per year

: $ 400,000 per year Kalisto : $ 350,000 annual

: $ 350,000 annual Titus O’neil, Braun Strowman, Bo Dallas and Apollo Crews : $ 300,000 annual

: $ 300,000 annual Scott Dawson, Jimmy Use, Jey Use, Luke Gallows & Curtis Axel : $ 250,000 per year

: $ 250,000 per year Curt Hawkins: $ 200,000 annual

The salaries of the superstars of the WWE female

Ronda Rousey : $ 1.5 million per year

: $ 1.5 million per year Charlotte Flair : 550.000 dollars a year

: 550.000 dollars a year Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella : $ 350,000 annual

: $ 350,000 annual Mickie James, Brie Bella, and Natalya : $ 300,000 annual

: $ 300,000 annual Asuka, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch : $ 250,000 per year

: $ 250,000 per year Dana Brooke, Bayley, and Wool : $ 200,000 annual

: $ 200,000 annual Naomi : $ 180,000 annual

: $ 180,000 annual Carmella : $ 120,000 annual

: $ 120,000 annual Nia Jax and Sonya Deville : $ 100,000 per year

: $ 100,000 per year Mandy Rose, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Tamina and Liv Morgan: Us $ 80,000 annual

