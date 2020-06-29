Driver ‘VLA” cried Laura G on the day of their birthday with surprise

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


The city of Mexico.- Laura G I had a moving surprise from the friends of Come the Happy, driver other programs TV Azteca and their loved ones, as this Sunday, 28 June, celebrated his birthday the number of 35.

Through your account Instagramthe presenter of the compartment video their friends and work colleagues run for festejarla. The grabacin kidney emotional many compliments from his friends and family, and some of the images of Laura, in the morning, and together with her husband and children.

