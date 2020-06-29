Beyoncé and the Black Lives Matter leave their mark in a couple of BET Awards virtual

David Villafranca

Los Angeles (USA), 28 June (EFE).- Beyoncé, who has received an award from the hands (even virtually) of Michelle Obama, is today one of the great protagonists of the 20th edition of the BET Awards, which this year have been marked from the beginning to the end by the claims of the movement Black Lives matter.

The BET Awards are the gala most important entertainment and african-american, then it was clear that this time they are going to do an echo of the numerous and powerful protests, anti-racist, which in recent weeks have visited the united States after his death at the hands of Police George Floyd.









The ceremony also served as a test bench for the entertainment industry, in its search for alternatives to the crisis of coronavirus: it was a gala evening virtual presented by Amanda Signals, without an audience and with the performance pre-recorded.

BEYONCÉ APPLAUD THE PROTESTS

Even if the prize was already known before the gala, BET Awards booked their gap to honor Beyoncé with the last recognition of the night to give the distinction for the philanthropist of the year.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers and sisters out there who have inspired me to protest and fight for change. Your voices are being heard. And are proving to be our ancestors, that their struggles were not in vain,” said Beyoncé.

“We have another thing that we need to break with our true power: the vote. I encourage you to continue to take the actions, to continue to change and dismantle a system that is racist and unequal.(…) There are people who stay at home during the local elections and the primaries, ( … ). We must vote as if our life depended on it, because it’s based on it,” he added.

Beyoncé, who on Saturday announced the premiere on the 31st of July the “visual album” with Disney’s “the Black is the King”, said today with a host of luxury: the former first lady of the UNITED states Michelle Obama

“I’m here to talk about ‘Queen’, you know who it is,” he said.









“Since I was a little girl in Houston (USA), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been illuminating the stage and gracing the world with his talent, his generosity of spirit and his love for the community,” he added.

“You can see it in everything he does, from his music that gives voice to the joy and the pain of black people for their activism, seeking justice for the life of nero (…). I just want to tell you that you inspire me, you inspire us all,” he closed.

ANTI-RACISM AND TRIBUTES

The BET Awards usually have a component of anti-racist protest very eloquent, but this year the demands of Black Lives Matter have permeated practically every second of the gala.

The first performance was a statement of intent: the Public Enemy turned with fury a updated version for the new times of their anthem “Fight the Power” of the hand and guests such as YG, Nas, or Questlove.

And also Alicia Keys recalled in his emotional performance, deaths from police brutality to african-americans as George Floyd or Breonna Taylor.

Usher, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend were the other important artists who have participated in an event that also paid homage to two legends of the african-american who died this year: the hero of the rock and roll of Little Richard, with a tribute by Wayne Brady; and the myth of the NBA’s Kobe Bryant, a segment signed by Lil Wayne.









RODDY RICH AND INV TRIUMPHS IN THE WINNERS

The rapper Roddy rich and inv was the winner of the night winning two major awards: album of the year (“Excuse Me, but I would like to Be Antisocial”) and best new artist.

Reuse has been named the best female artist R&B and pop, while Chris Brown won the section men of that category.

Also, Megan You Stallone was nominated for best rapper and DaBaby has been chosen as the best rapper.

Migos won the distinction for best group.

The BET Awards also recognize other fields, such as, for example, the interpretation: Issa Rae received the award for best actress, and Michael B. Jordan won the distinction for best actor.

And Simon, Bill and LeBron James took the honors for best male athlete and female, respectively. EFE

