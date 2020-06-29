BET Awards: Beyoncé and Roddy rich and inv, the stars of a gala evening, focused on “Black Lives Matter” | Music

Taking into account the social revolution that live in the united States after the death of George Floyd it was evident that his the twentieth edition of the The BET Awards I was going to have the great protagonist of the movement Black Lives Matter. And so it was.

A gala awards virtual that has tested the different options possible for this type of events in the next few months. Amanda Signs he has been commissioned to conduct a show without an audience and with the performance pre-recorded.

The ceremony has left us with many great moments and new award winners and a gala evening entirely focused on the fight anti-racist, and the claim of afro-american culture.

Beyoncé, icon of the struggle

Without a doubt, one of the highlights has been the Beyoncé we already knew in advance that he was to receive the award, highlighting his philanthropy. On this occasion, it was Michelle Obama who gave the step.





Michelle Obama to Beyoncé. / The BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

“I’m here to talk about ‘Queen’, you know”, began by saying, “since I was a little girl in Houston (USA), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been illuminating the stage and gracing the world with your talentyour generosity of spirit and his love for the community,” he added.

“You can see it in everything he does, from his music that gives voice to the joy and the pain of black people to his activism to seek justice for the lives of black” he said about the singer that much weight has become in recent years, not only as a singer, but also as a point of reference in the african american struggle. “I just want to say that I inspire you, that inspire all of us“said the woman Barack Obama.

And there was the queen, and to thank and to prove, once more, of their activism: “I Want to dedicate this award to all my brothers and sisters out there who have inspired me to protest and fight for change. Your voices are heard. And are proving to be our ancestors, that their struggles were not in vain.”





Beyoncé has claimed the african-american culture. / The BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

“We have another thing that we need to break with our true power: the vote. I encourage you to continue to take the actions, to continue to change and dismantling of a racist system, and uneven.”, he added encouraging voting as a way to change things“, there are people who stay at home during the local elections and the primaries, ( … ). We must vote as if our life depended on it, because it’s based on it.”

It was not the only prize, shared with another of his daughter Blue Ivy with only 8 years has entered the list of winners for the theme that he shares with his mother in the soundtrack The lion king.

Shows

The anti-racial and police violence focused in a ceremony that opened with Keedron Bryantthat 12 year old child who jumped to fame with the interpretation of a subject who spoke of being a young black man in today’s world, I just want to livethat is viralizó and helped him get a recording contract

Then, artists such as Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody or YGjoined voices to interpret Fight the powera hymn of 1989 Public Enemy. The best rapper of the year on the basis of these recognitions, DaBaby, has appeared in a video with your face against the ground, while a police officer, hit in the neck with the knee to emulate the images that went around the world to George Floyd. His performance was full of images of the protests that have occurred in the last few weeks. Alicia Keys also joined to this question.

There were performances of all types. Megan You Stallionfor example, he went to the desert with the dancers to record their success Savage.

Taxes

As is usual in this type of ceremonies, there was a remembrance for those who have left us in the last year and, on this occasion, with a special tribute to the two of them. Lil Wayne he was the protagonist of a farewell Kobe Bryant who died last January, together with the daughter, in a helicopter accident.

The rapper performed his theme for 2009, Kobe Bryant while we have seen images of the icon of basketball. “My heart is with Vanessa and all the family of black Mamba”. “Rest in power. We hope of peace. The life of the black subject, the facts,” he concluded.The other award was Little Richardthe legend of rock and roll, also leaving us this year. On this occasion, it was Wayne Brady the task of giving the last farewell.

The winners

If we are to speak of a ‘winner’ of the night, that is, without a doubt, the rapper Roddy Rich And Inv that took two first prizes, the best album of the year for Excuse me for being antisocial and the artist’s revelation.

In the best artist R&B and pop were awarded with the statuette Chris Brown and Use. And if we focus on the category of Hip Hop, in this case, the winners were Megan You Stallion and DaBaby. In terms of the group, the award was for Migos.

In terms of music, because if we talk about the film, the winners were Issa Rae and Michael B. Jordan. And if you focus on the sport, the names that have been evident are those of Simone Days and LeBron James.