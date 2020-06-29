Bella Hadid star in the momentazo more “Versace of the ’90s”, eclipsing the rest of the guests of Bulgari

If we talk of Versace in the 90’s, we all know what we’re talking about. The great top models time with metallic clothing and tight. Simply sexy that are etched in our retina. So iconic that, Donatella recovered the image of one of its latest fashion shows. It is not Cindy Crawford, nor are we in the same decade, but Bella Hadid has managed to get to 2018 all the charm of then with just a look.





The occasion was the gala dinner at Bulgari in Rome, where the model has made to turn the head turned in a goddess of gold. With a Versace dress, completely golden, Bella Hadid claimed figure, thanks to the asymmetrical neckline and slit in the skirt. A design that brings us direct to the golden period of the Italian societywith the creations the most sensual of their own Gianni Versace.

To increase even more the look (as if it were necessary), Bella Hadid combined with jewels, rich Bulgarian. Diamonds in the shape of a collar crew neck pending, pending, which do not allow a single beam of light of another guest that was not it. On their feet sandals of transparent PVC that goes unnoticed, because what you would need to calzarte with a vestidazo so?

The appearance of beauty it deserves our attention. Because accustomed to the court bob the model of 21 years, these extensions still up more than the temperature of the styling. Makeup has softened a lot, with a smoky-eye in tones of brown very flattering and the pink lips style of Victoria’s Secret. Nothing to envy to the muse of the Versace of the 90s!

Bella Hadid, was the brightest star of the event is Bulgarian, but he is not the only. Lily Aldridge, Eva Green, Jasmine Sanders, Laura Harrier, and many others not have wanted to miss the event of the week, showing the watch of the most sophisticated red carpet and all the glamour that promises to be a night of Italian summer with a signature, such as Bulgari.

Nieves Alvarez Oscar de la Renta

Spain has been brilliantly represented in the case of the Bulgarians, in the literal sense and the figurative sense of the word. Why is Nieves Alvarez triumphed with this stunning design of sequins in fuchsia, is most appropriate for your figure, and show the color of the season.

The model Lily Aldridge to Brandom Maxwell

In front of the brilli-brilli your friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Lily Aldridge opted for the minimalist total white of the hand of one of the favorites, Brandom Maxwell. A long design-to-toe, with word of honor, detail, and texturing in the area of the neck with one that was pristine.

Actress Eva Green

The actress did flaunt their particular style vamp with this proposal of velvet, immersed in the green bottle. A dress with long sleeves with high neck design and wrap that has left his leg in the eye with a wonderful side of the opening. Combined with a pendant education signature organizer, which ended up making the tour of the look.

Jasmine Sanders Berta

Nor will you lose the transparency, one of the must-have of every summer. In this case they came from the hand of the actress and her dress full of embellishementwith a sobrecapa of tulle is very romantic and processed.

Laura Harrier of Louis Vuitton

The actress Spiderman he made the note more fun, proving that a look nuclear white from head to toe is anything but boring. We have feathers, we have peplum satin pearl tone, we have structured the design the hem of the neckline and the shoes are a true work of art. Who would want more?

Amanda Steele

The youtuber you have opted for take your side more sexy thanks to this design it itchesthat, in accordance with your figure at the top and fell with cut tobillero. The detail of the transparencies and the lace at the neckline elevates the look, making it more chic and sophisticated.

The actress Sylvia Hoeks in Ermanno Scervino

What steering wheel is not to be missed!!! The actress has taken all of the necessary cover for a single red carpet with this design full of volumes and movements. In addition, made in Pantone 2018demonstrating that the uv is doing strong this season.

The actress, Shu Qi

The taiwanese actress put the note more romantic, becoming a true story a princess with this design-XXL millenary pink. A satin wedding dress and something old-fashioned that reminiscent of the proposals of the proms american more exaggeratedwith that hemmed in gold at the neck.

Pictures | Gtres, @bellahadid, @nawa3emcom, @evagreen_photos, @theblogssip, @lauraharrierdates, @amandasteele, @victorblancostudio, @fashionbombdailymag, @nikikiqi,

