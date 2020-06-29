Belinda Bencic supports the strength of Novak Djokovic in the US Open in 2020

The tour of tennis is going to be restarted in mid-August with the Citi Open in Washington, DC, and then the US Open. The six-time champion of the U. s. Open, Serena Williams, has announced his emergence on the speciality of New York this year, too many american gamblers have shown a positive response. However, the sample semi-finalist at the US Open, Belinda Bencic is skeptical about traveling to the united States this year.

Previously, Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep and Ashleigh Barty have shown their disinterest by playing in the U.S. Open in 2020, since it is not safe to travel to EE. UU.

The former number four in the world, Bencic dethroned the reigning champion, Naomi Osaka in the US Open in 2019. Then, he achieved his best run in a grand Slam, reaching the semi-finals of the Major american.

Later lost to the eventual champion Bianca Andreescu. But under the blanket of the pandemic, Belinda is afraid of going to New York.

Belinda Bencic speaks to their own opinion

“I’m still considering what I think of the US Open”, is directed Bencic Keystone-SDA. “For the players unless classified that have not won anything for a long period of time, it is very good to be able to compete again. You can stay in the hotel for 18 hours, and then get a top performance in the field. It is important to be able to lift his head. “

“I tried to stay positive, despite all the bad news. But it was a strange feeling that I don’t have a real goal. I wanted to train, but I didn’t know why,” he added.

In the year 2020, Belinda Bencic has reached the quarter-finals in Adelaide and then suffered a crushing defeat in the third round of the Australian Open.

In Dubai, entered the tournament as the reigning champion, but unfortunately, after having won the first set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Bencic suffered a defeat in the first round.