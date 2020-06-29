As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together?

In the course of the last few weeks, the tv star Khloe Kardashian is expressed very often the mix of joys, concerns, and responsibilities that accompanied the right from the arrival to the world, in the month of April last year, his first-born True, the result of its increasingly contested relationship with the basketball player Tristan Thompson.

However, this exercise of transparency, which is of course in the ins and outs of motherhood contrasts significantly with the silence which it maintains regarding the current state of his courtship with the NBA starthat has not returned to comment since last November, has decided to return to Los Angeles with the baby and leave “temporarily” the house that both share in Cleveland, where the sports.

This was the reaction of Khloe Kardashian of infidelity on the part of Tristan Thompson

It is true that Khloe is not specified in any moment and how long would it stay in the californian city, where he has lived almost his entire familybut the fact that still stay there has led to many of his fans to speculate with the possibility that this move angelina has resulted in a stay of final, a theory that now could charge a special force.