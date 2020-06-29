Ariadna Gutiérrez: the love story with Gianluca for his efforts with Cedric Gervais

Ariadna Gutierrez has won a great reputation at the global level after being the protagonist of one of the historical moments in Miss Universe, after Steve Harvey, the host of the ceremony, happy to be named as the winner of the contest without knowing that the crown was for Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines and that in the end won the victory.

From that moment, the woman of 25 years has become one of the single most coveted, so several stars of showbiz international is set in its beauty. The first was the millionaire Italian Gianluca Vacchi, that has gained recognition thanks to its zany dances that, in their turn, have been viral in the social network.

In the year 2017, a man and Ariadna Gutiérrez made public their love story through the sharing of a series of photographs in which they appeared together. The relationship began in Miami, when both were on holidaybut months later, ended after the two deleted all photos that are meant to be together, in their accounts of Instagram.

Despite a short period of time only, in 2018, the colombian model has been seen during several occasions with the French Dj, Cedric Gervais, one of the greatest exponents of house music. After the confirmation of the report in the month of September, the couple lived a strong romance that is evident in his publications of Instagram where they constantly e-mail a photo together.

View this post on Instagram 🗝❤️ A publication shared by Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) the Oct 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm PDT

But the relationship has not gone beyond a simple dating as Arianna has announced its commitment with the creator of such hits as “do It Tonight” and “Molly”, an image that shows the luxurious ring that gave to her future husband.

“My boyfriend” is the phrase that reads in the picture of the colombian, who, in his account of Instagram has published a video accompanied by the song “The ring of the pa when’ Jennifer Lopez’. Still unknown the date of your wedding.