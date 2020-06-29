Alessandra Ambrosio upload a photo with your daughter and Lais Ribeiro called twin

Some factors of influenceas Chiara Ferragnishare with your followers infinite number of personal information. Without going any further, the Italian surprised to communicate, in a moving picture, the operation had just tackled Leothe little they have in common, she and her husband, the rapper Fedez. Others, such as Kim Kardashianincrease when when a snapshot of your child shows that they also follow the latest trends, and seem ready to continue the legacy of the clan, in particular The North-West that, at his young age, has already starred in his first campaign of fashion and also has passed for a signature. Many models, however, tend to be more jealous of their privacy and use their social networks to promote your work to share their lives, to the thousands of spectators that can be condensed. But to brag to kids at times becomes inevitable. That is what seems to be success Alessandra Ambrosio.







In his last publication, he has shared a portrait signed by the producer of the film Raul Guterreswhere you can see the model, along with her daughter Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazurthe result of the relationship he had with businessman Jamie Mazur. The similarity between the two is undeniable. So much so that the image has insured more like the crop is usually hundreds of comments, talking about sharing features, which are multiplied in a few hours. Even if it is perhaps Lais Ribeiro, Victoria’s Secret model and responsible for the look of the show in 2017 Fantasy Brathe one that best sums up the picture. The brazilian has written the word twins (which means twin), followed by a heart.

Alessandra was very clear from a young age that I wanted to be a model. At the age of twelve years he began his training in this area, at fourteen years, became one of the finalists of the competition Elite Modeling in Brazil and only a year later, she began to climb on the catwalk. Anja Louise, who is ten years of age (born in 2008), he has already demonstrated his good taste to combine the heads and also became the image of the signature London Fog winter 2012, is not yet determined to follow in the footsteps of his mother. What seems certain is that, like the music, something that it shares with Alessandra. It is possible that you remember that, in one of the last editions of the Festival of Coachella, 2017, the little rose on the stage and he played some other song. Will have to wait a little longer to see if, finally, Anja decides whether or not to share the occupation of the mother.