15 ideas for tattoos for parents of children with autism

Lais Ribeiro, the famous brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret, is a mother of a child of ten years, with autism and wanted to honor him, becoming a tattoo very significant with the tie that symbolizes autism.

It is not only what you have done, there are many parents that decide to bring life into your skin a symbol of love for their children that are born with this condition, a neurological disorder that is part of the group of disorders called ASD (autism spectrum disorders) that relates to the ability to communicate and relate to other people.

The pieces of a puzzle

Bring a tattoo is a way of viewing autism, and is still a big unknown to many people. It is necessary to have a better understanding about down syndrome and about the needs of people with autism, in order to achieve a greater integration.

Autism is represented by puzzle pieces or puzzles, as a symbol of the complex and mysterious the disorder, which, even if you currently do not find the causes nor the cure for this condition, if it is proved that early intervention and effective treatment, the person may greatly improve.

The bright colors of the pieces symbolize the diversity of people who present with this condition, to want to symbolize that there are many levels of autism as shades of colors in a rainbow.

We leave you with some ideas that will inspire you if you have a child with autism and you are thinking of having a tattoo.

