WWE confirms injury of Alexa Bliss

During the last hours we reported that Alexa Bliss would be out of service because of a shoulder injury. Second, the average american Pro Wrestling Insider, the superstars of SmackDown will stay away from the ring until the middle of November, when the end of their european tour. With the goal of recovery is to take it in the correct way, the WWE has decided to not have her in any of the recent episodes of SmackDown, or make it a part of every story connected with the loss of the team in the league.

The WWE has confirmed that the injury in the last few hours, even if it has not given details about the same. “Alexa Bliss suffered an injury not disclosedas reported for the first time in Backstage WWE Tuesday. However, the lesions it is not serious and he should be back in action soon. “The Goddess” has not competed since the WWE Hell in a Cell, when she and Nikki Cross lost the Championship in Pairs of the Women at the Kabuki Warriors. The bliss and the Cross were traded to SmackDown last month, after the Project”, wrote the WWE, in a press release.

The average Ringsidenews released last night, a message on Twitter, pointing out that Alexa Bliss might think of stopping for a moment in the struggle to free and heal your wounds. The fighter responded as follows: “To tell stories without sense and stop worrying about my career“.

Alexa Bliss and concussions

Alexa Bliss he suffered a concussion, documented in the last yeareven if it is assumed that he would have suffered more in the last few months, which meant that his return to the ring came later than expected. The fighter has spoken openly of what happened in 2018, explaining that with the help of dr. Collins, a physician (WWE), and even Daniel Bryan has allowed us to investigate more on the problem and on how to keep the brain healthy.

“What I was taught by the doctor and Bryan has allowed me for the first time, have control of injuries and to be aware of what was going on. This has allowed me to see with different eyes, how it works, and to recover,” said Alexa Bliss on Sky Sports.

