Wrestlemania 36 IN VIVO: the WWE has confirmed the Kickoff and confirmed two bouts for the show before Other Sports

WWE waited for the early hours of Saturday, April 4, to announce that the two days of Wretlemania 36 will have their respective days of the Kickoff, the show prior to the development of the greatest event of the company.

Hours later, the company develops in social networks which are the two battles that opened the evening in the preliminary program for the ” Showcase of the Immortals’ at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the first instance, Cesaro will face Drew Gulak, in a fight without conditions. While the women’s division will be represented by Natalya and Liv Morgan, who will have an interesting hand to hand.

The kick-off will be an hour before Wrestlemania 36. In the planning of peru, the prelude will begin at 5 p.m. and the broadcast can be viewed on all the different platforms WWE: the official website, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the Network.

Wrestlemania 36: last minute changes

Friday, in the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Braun Strowman will take the place of Roman Reigns in the dispute of the title of Universal, whose owner is Bill Goldberg from the last Super ShowDown.

Wrestlemania 36: the board confirmed

Championship Universal WWE: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Championship WWE: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Championship women’s Raw: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal 5-way to Qualifying for the Women’s Championship SmackDown: Bayley (c) vs Tamina vs Lacey Evans vs Naomi vs Sasha Banks

The league of Women of NXT: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental championship of the WWE: Sami got a little (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Championship in Pairs of SmackDown: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs Usa (Jimmy Use and Jey Uso)

Championships for Pairs of RAW: The Road to Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory) and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Championships for the Female Partners of the WWE: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Heal) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Boneyard Match: The Undertakers vs AJ Styles

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Firefly House Of Fun Match: John Cena vs. “The Demon” of Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lopez (col di Lana)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Elijah against the “King” Baron Corbin