“I speak from a position of privilege, but this does not mean that I didn’t, I struggled,” says the actress to Infobae, after many years of career, he decided to take a more active role in the fight for the rights of transsexual women and transvestites. The day of the Global Pride 2020, ensures that it is still “the lack of a lot to celebrate”, and acknowledges that it is not always felt proud of who he is.