these are some of the characters that will be the parents of next year

There are many famous who have called in to the stork in the last few months. You may even say that 2018 was a year of “baby boom” of Hollywood. More and more, there are no announcements of pregnancy, the revelations of the genre and its clothing for pregnant women that you are flooded with excitement for the arrival of a new member of the family. And next year already promises to be very exciting! These are just some of the celebrities that have announced that they will have a baby in 2019.

Meghan Treatments, and prince Harry

The British Royal House has just announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first child next springonly when will mark their first wedding anniversary.

Certain that this pregnancy will be a lot to talk about in the next few months until we finally meet the new member of the british royal family, if it is a girl or a boy, your name and the course we will continue very close to the fabulous looks that will look over the actress. Starting with this white dress with the debut of the panzita his tour in Australia:

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill

One of the most famous “angels” of Victoria’s Secret, Lily Aldridge, and the lead singer of Kings of Leon I hope that your second baby will come the world in the coming months. As announced in the month of August, in his account of Instagram.

Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes

The famous tattoo has announced the good news on his account of Instagram, your first pregnancy and first child with husband, the mexican Rafael Reyes and vocalist of the band Prayers.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

The couple has confirmed are expecting their third child, a daughter. The singer has shared his account of Instagram through a photo of her daughter Maxwell Drew for six years, and his son Ace five years with pink balloons that reveal the sex of the baby.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The supermodel and her husband, professional baseball player from the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander, they are expecting their first child and so we announced a couple of months ago, through the sharing of a photo with its incipient bacon of pregnancy on a balcony in Miami.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

The country singer Carrie Underwood and hockey player Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together in the spring of 2019. In the month of August, Underwood shared the news with her fans in a video on Instagram.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

The singer and his girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting their second child, as announced on Instagram on August 21. “Well, someone is going to be a big sister next year! We are so excited to share with you that I was expecting again!” announced with a video of her, My daughter, Love, who six months of age, in possession of the sonogram of his sister.

