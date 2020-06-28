“/>

The best friend of Khloe Kardashian spoke about the relationship of Malika with the father of your child…

Now that it has been confirmed that the rapper O. T. Genasis is the father of the child by Malika Haqq, it became more open to sharing details about their relationship.

Through Instagram, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian spoke about her relationship with the father of her son, and said that, even if they are separated eight months ago, the rapper supported during their journey of pregnancy, and not lost any consultation or examination with her.

Malika wrote next to a photo of the two of them together at your last baby shower: “relationships don’t always work as expected, but between love and friendship, we have created a baby that will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months, but in no way am I alone,” he explained.

“My priority in the last few months has been to heal and protect my unborn child. Our child would not be who he is without a father. I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” he said.

And to end the long message, Haqq, perhaps, has revealed the name of their child: “The only thing that matters is that we are the parents of the Baby Flowers,” he wrote.

When you revealed your pregnancy, Malika has decided to keep secret the identity of the father. Just confirmed that this is the baby shower organized by Khloe, this week. During the event, Malika said that she is incredibly grateful for Odys Flores (the true name of the OT) through the son”.