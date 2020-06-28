The acclaimed series about a teenage romance, without the stereotypes

Normal People is the new series that is revolutionizing the spectators. A love story between teenagers, but devoid of stereotypes and with an interesting treatment of the link, and sexuality.

The series is based on the novel of the same Sally Rooneythe successful writer of choice for the millennials and dubbed the “Salinger of generation of Snapchat”. It was produced by BBC Three and is transmitted from the platform Hulu; Latin america will be Thursday, 16 July through Starzplay. Since its first edition in the month of April, Normal People is gaining more and more viewers and the collection of millions of views.

The official synopsis of the series on: “In the school of a small town in the west of Ireland, ”connell is an attractive soccer player, very nice and athletic. Marianne is a lonely girl, proud, intimidating and far from the popularity, who actively prevented their classmates and challenge the authority of teachers. The flame of love between the two lights when’connell is to take his mother Lorraine (Sarah Greene) for their work in the home of Marianne and a connection to the strange and indelible grows between these guys. But the two decide to hide their peers, the report that is in them”.

Conell is interpreted by the Paul Mescal, who faces his first television role, and Marianne for Daisy Edgar-Jones. Their roles at the first sight, appear to be stereotyped, especially the difference of social class is, but what is certain is that Normal People dig in the link mode, and the particular experience of love during adolescence.

“Normal People this is a modern love story and sweeping, that reveals how to enter and exit the lives of others, showing viewers just how complicated that is the love and intimacy in youth”, described by the production, making it a story of real people, with all the contradictions and permeable to the emotions. The critics have highlighted his high sexual content, quite unusual in productions that focus on stories of teenagers. It is precisely this characteristic that makes it authentic in relation to the production of type.

In this regard, Rooney, the creator of the characters, he explained: “I don’t want to fall into stereotypes to be offensive, but I want to have the freedom to create female characters that are robots not feminists, who have never made mistakes.”

Watch the trailer Normal People below: