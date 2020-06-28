So he celebrated his birthday Ariana Grande | IMPARTIAL

UNITED STATES.- Ariana Grande Butera was born in Boca raton, Florida, on the 26th of June 1993, celebrated at the side of his family and close friends.

The singer posted several photos on her personal account of Instagram, where he looks very happy to share with her loved ones and her new boyfriend.

The big surprise to use a giant crown of natural flowers, which were used for ornaments.

Recently, in the video for “putty” was very loving with a young person, but no one knew who he was, and thanks to their memories of the birthday will be able to confirm that this mysterious man.

Dalton Gamez, the new conquest of the interpreter, is a real estate agent for luxury properties, take a couple of months, but the pair kept the relationship private.

Ariana rose to fame in 2011, when he played the character of “Cat” in the series “Victorious,” opposite Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet.