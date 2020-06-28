Roxanne Modafferi vs Lauren Murphy on the plans for the UFC Fight Night 20 June

A combat of female fly-weight has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 20. Roxanne Modafferi will face Lauren Murphy.

The fight was revealed by MMA on the afternoon of Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram Lorenzo, my physical trainer, is the reason, I have no more back pain, neck and shoulder pain constantly. @lpavlica I couldn’t have gotten physically stronger, without him training me. I am able to do the MMA techniques better, because it has helped me build speed and strength for their execution. Thanks, Lorenzo, for being so committed to me, use your precious time on me, while having another job, family, other customers, etc., I also Thank you for teaching me life lessons, and support me mentally. Thanks for inviting me to train in your backyard during the Covid-19 block down. You helped me reach the top 5 in the world. You are the best trainer in the world. ❤️ #Lorenzo #Pavlica #ufc #coach #ufc #training #lorenzosbackyard A post shared by Roxanne Modafferi (@roxyfighter) on May 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm PDT

Modafferi it has been alternating wins and losses in his return to the UFC. She comes from a defeat Mayce Barber in UFC 246. Roxanne it was already difficult for the belt fly weight organization, losing by unanimous decision in front Nicco Montano.

Murphy is to fight with a winning streak of two victories, defeating Andrea Lee and Mara Romero Borella. Lauren do not lose two years ago, the last defeat was with Sijara Eubanks in UFC Utica.

UFC Fight Night the 20 June it will be held in a place to be announced.