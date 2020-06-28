Renata Fan poses well at ease in new weekend selfie and is successful

The presenter of the ‘Open Game’ delighted the followers

Renata Fan presented her Instagram fans this Saturday (27th) with two new selfies.

The host of ‘Jogo Livre’ published two new behind-the-scenes clicks to tell fans that she will be back only on Monday. The blonde posed fully on a very chic nude outfit.

The sequence of photos of what gave a talk on social networks and earned more than 64 thousand likes in less than two hours on Instagram.

“The most beautiful blonde, how can she?” Commented a follower. “I watch you always, stunning and love of person”, praised a fan of the presenter. “Animating the weekend with its beauty”, typed another.