“Perry Mason” to “the Good fight”

The images of this Sunday are all about the good vibes. Some of them, such as Successionthat will give us a bit of nostalgia, because it reminds us that the new seasons of some of our favorite series have not arrived, nor do we know when there will be, but we will never be able to complain and see photos of the behind-the-scenes, any excuse is a good one.

In addition, we bring you images of shoot The Good Fight and Perry Mason, photos of meetings of friends, in times of a pandemic and Baby Yoda be, as always, at the center of attention.

The third season of Succession you should start to be launched in the month of April, but we already know that it was not possible. What is more likely is that the new episodes don’t arrive until 2021, so you will need a little patience. In the meantime, the team is doing a promotional campaign (virtual) face-to-face nominations of the Emmy awards, in which everything indicates that it will be one of the titles with the most nominations.

Father’s day is celebrated on the last Sunday of the american continent and Taika Waititi’s what happened with this photo of the filming of The Mandalorianbecause everything in life is improved, with a Child of Yoda. In addition to directing the last episode of the first season (again behind the camera in the second), Waititi lent his voice for one of the characters.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, friends since they shot together Cruel intentionsrecreated an iconic moment of the film that gives the money required by the times in which we live.

HBO has already released Perry Mason and one of the official accounts of the channel shared a gallery of images with different times of the behind-the-scenes, in which we can see as the shoot some of their scenes. If you have not yet seen the series, here is our review without spoilers.

The Good Fight it fired in his fourth season in the seventh episode, because I had no other choice, and we can’t forget the series, the official Twitter account has shared this great image that shows Ethiopia Jumbo and Zack Grenier, Lucca, and David Lee in the fiction. From here, we ask not only for additional images of this type, even a video with outtakes.