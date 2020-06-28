Pearl Jam have played “the Dance of the Clairvoyants” in their first show of the year: Watch the video

Pearl Jam it was one of the groups that spearheaded the festival virtual All In Wa, to the benefit of the people most affected by the pandemic COVID-19, in the state of Washington. The presentation of the team led by Eddie Vedder was one of the most anticipated, because they recently debuted Gigatontheir first album in seven years.

By the simple rupture of the plate, we can find “Dance of the Clairvoyants“a song that boasts an unexpected funk influence in their sound, and the bassist Jeff Ament described as “a perfect storm of experimentation and collaboration”. This theme was played live for the first time last night at the above event which was streamed live.

Of course, the members of the group, provided that such action by their respective houses. This debut of the song had the special participation of Josh Klinghoffer, former guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who had confirmed that he would join the band in this year’s tour. Also, the wife and children of the Band made their cameos dancing in the background.

Other artists who participated in the evening were Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Watch the presentation of the grouping, the native of Seattle below.