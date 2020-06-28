Met new details of the dispute between the mother and the sister of Jorge Ibáñez of the heritage of the designer

It took six years from the death of
Jorge Ibáñez
and as he knew, a
conflict
between his mom and sister here for a good time, now deepened. It is a dispute between two women, the legacy of the famous designer, and it is not hereditary, but manages only his mother. The situation worsens to such a point that now the woman
it would denounce
for his daughter, for the violence, as revealed by journalist Pia Shaw on his program . In the last hours,
Pia Show
has revealed new details about the scandal in the program
The spectator
on CNN Radio.
As reported this week
In front of
the heritage includes twenty properties, the money in a safety deposit box and bank accounts.
Alessandra Bellini
the lawyer of the sister of the late fashion designer, said that April 8 was scheduled for a hearing, but was suspended for the
pandemic
of
coronavirus
. “It’s a very tricky situation for you as a daughter. Two and a half years ago, that Alejandra has no contact with his mom. There are many people around Mabel, who are co-opting your privacy. Don’t let her talk on the phone with his daughter. She is a renowned cardiologist of 20 years ago in Colombia,” explained the lawyer.
Now, Shaw’s reference to the case and has revealed some new details. “The sister of Jorge Ibañez lives in Colombia.
Mabel Ibañez
and Jorge Ibáñez father had two sons”, has reconstructed, to begin with, in reference to Maria Alejandra Ibañez and Jorge Ibáñez child. “What he claims
Maria Alejandra Ibáñez
is that your mom would be run by people of an inner circle, that you avoid having contact with her. In the middle, tell me that your mother would have initiated a request to violence in the family, mother-daughter, in a situation that occurs in a local, almost a year ago,” he explained.
“I was invited to see the images from a security camera,” said Shaw, in a cycle that leads to the
Angel de Brito
and
Pilar Smith
. He said the journalist shows, in the video it seems to Mabel Ibañez sitting, scared. “You could tell that there was a previous situation,” he said. “I was the wizard of Mabel Ibañez. I saw the image of her daughter, increpando to his mother. The situation is one of violence, the pictures are in the justice and this avalaría question that Mabel Ibañez start your daughter.”
“There are pictures of Maria Alejandra Ibáñez to take the pictures for the cards. It is silver that remained of the father of Jorge Ibañez,” he added. According to the journalist, the pictures are of the June 10, 2019, the date of the rooms.