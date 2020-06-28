MC Mirella celebrates 17 million followers on Instagram with stunning look

Funkier raised the mood on the web

MC Mirella decided to celebrate the new brand of 17 million followers on Instagram in a different way. This Saturday (27), the funkier came up with a stunning look and impressed fans with great physical shape.

“😱 the first time celebrating it like this 😆 thanks to all of you !!!! 💘 ”, wrote the brunette in the caption of the click.

Recently, MC Mirella used Instagram stories to clarify the end of the relationship with Dynho Alves. This Friday (26), the funkier told the reason and received support from fans.

“As you know, he’s playing this Free Fire game a lot and I was feeling a lot of attention, you know. This was shaking me a lot, I complained a lot about him with this ”, commented Mirella.