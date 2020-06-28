Lexa poses in front of her luxurious mansion and the web goes crazy

The singer did not skimp on sensuality and gave the talk

Lexa drove her followers completely crazy this Friday afternoon, by posting an incredible click on her Instagram.

On record, the singer appeared stunning in front of her luxurious mansion, impressing with her good form and giving her something to talk about.

Lexa recently came up with a new look in this quarantine and left followers in love. This Wednesday (24), the singer renewed the mix and gave the talk on the web.

“New Haaaair! So happy! I was 6 months without strands! Thank you for all your affection, excellent work, and care @caiobastosh @ vinnihair @ casaflorah you are wonderful! ”, Wrote the blonde in the photo caption.