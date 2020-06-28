Know the forecast for today with Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: It will not be easy to get to be loved, I’m sorry for your knee-jerk reactions that made you spend a bad moment, you’ll have to show her desire to change, so that you will have another chance. The numbers of success, 18.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: A problem I have not resolved is bothering them and incomodará a loved one that you have in your concern a lack of interest in being at your side, you will notice and you will leave your remaining issues for another day. The number of successes, 5.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: The good news that you have received at work will result in joy, be loved you will be surprised with a celebration for your successes, you’ll have fun and the compliments you receive will make you feel good. The number of successes, 16.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Feels very lonely and wants to continue to enjoy the compliments and admiration you wake up, you know that love will come without having to search for it. The number of successes, 11.

Would you like to also read:

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: You’ll end up with a close friendship, improvisaras a meeting that all will enjoy, to be loved is to feel happy that you forget your responsibilities and relax, you will spend well. The number of successes, 1.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: You accept the invitation of a person that interests you, it will be good times, you end up with the doubt that your feelings are not reciprocated, the love of your dreams become a reality. The number of successes, 14.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: You’ll end up with someone who stopped to see without that you had the opportunity to talk with him about your feelings, the enthusiasm with which they accept your invitation is ilusionará and say what you feel. The number of successes, 9.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: It will be a happy day spent in the company of loved ones and friends who will all share with enthusiasm and make you feel renewed and positive energy. The numbers of success, 18.

Would you like to also read:

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Emotionally you have reached a stability test of any complication, do not worry about the discussion that you had with the person you love, today will be hard, have confidence. The number of successes, 4.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: You’ll have to make an unexpected trip and not know how to say to the loved one, that you will not be able to fulfill your promise not to drive away, if you explain your reasons that you will understand. The numbers of success, 15.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: News about someone close to you going through a difficult time will make you cancel your plans to come and help you, to be loved, not the object, it will reveal your pride, with your sensitivity. The number of successes, 12.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: The special person is a compliment and shows your interest will make you a gift that I appreciate you very much, not for their material value but for the message of love that will make you feel very good. The numbers of success, 10.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

http://www.chateaconjosie.com/chatapp/

Personal appointments with Josie +511-4227720