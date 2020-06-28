Khloe Kardashian celebrates birthday

Khloe Kardashian has been flooded with so many messages sweet and nice” in his 36 th birthday.

The star of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ celebrated his birthday on Saturday (27.06.20) and I felt very grateful for all the messages that you received from your family, friends and fans.

He wrote on Twitter before: “Hello, boys! Just got the 9 in the morning and I am flooded with so many messages sweet and nice. I love you so much and I could not be more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you !! I love you ALL “(sic)”

And her sister, Kim Kardashian West was one of the first to celebrate the great day of his brother.

Kim shared, “happy birthday, to the soul that is more beautiful! Thanks for being always so positive and attentive to all and always. You are so loyal and only have to worry about so much by everyone around you. Your light shines and I am so proud to be your sister. I love you for always! Happy birthday to you “.

The mother of Khloe, Kris Jenner, has paid tribute to his “bunny special”, as he praised to be a “daughter, sister, aunt, friend, confidant, and mom to amazing” to True, two.

Kris added: “happy birthday to my bunny special @khloekardashian! I hope you have lots of brightness in your day today, my beautiful girl … you are a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and confidant of the incredible and you are the whole world for your precious daughter ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡What a spectacular mom you are !!! each room you enter. You always wake up at all and you are the best cheerleader of all. Thank you for being a light in my life and a big part of my heart … I love You, my bunny, what a blessing you are. !!!! Oh, and I told you that you’re beautiful inside and out ???? I love you … mom. (Sic) “