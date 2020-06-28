Grammy 2020: The best dresses of the red carpet: the outrageous, audacious and elegant

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


the best dress grammy 2020 reuse ariana grande and camila cabello collage 5 0
Amy Sussman via Getty Images | Amy Sussman via Getty Images | Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

It came to the most important night for music, a Grammy-2020. As expected, the celebrities put their best efforts to look stunning and captivate your audience.

We present to you, that took the prize for the best dress.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has worn as a baby doll by wearing a short dress, in white, with details embedded sea shells and a scoop neck neckline.

She posed in front of the cameras in the company of his partner, Blake Shelton.

gwen stefani and blake shelton grammy 2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

One of the couples favorite of the moment, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, had an impact with their outfits for these Grammy.

She wore a long dress with fringes on the sleeves and deep neckline. Nick ignored the black and, instead, wore a dazzling gold dress.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas, grammy-2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

The singer wore a dress very feminine. It was a black dress with golden stars and shiny with what seemed to be the most beautiful.

maggie rogers is a grammy-2020
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Nicola Benedetti

The violinist took the prize as the best soloist and instrumental your look, also deserves recognition. It was a strapless dress ruffles with sweetheart neckline, which combined with a short boots white.

nicola benedett grammy 2020
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie and Joe have proven that they are a couple full of glamour and with a great sense of fashion.

The actress was wearing a black skirt cut in ruffles and a top multicolor sleeveless. The singer chose a blue dress with dark patterned shirt & black turtleneck.

joe jonas and sophie turner grammsy 2020
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

There are more and more famous that you decide to forget about the clothes and wear dresses or smokings that will be great.

No 2020 is Bebe Rexha, which has brought a set with black flare pants and a transparent blouse with applications.

bebe rexha grammy 2020
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Mollie King

Elegance is the word that best defines the attire of the singer Mollie King, who has participated with an asymmetrical dress gold color with neckline v.

mollie king grammy-2020
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The interpreter of the ‘7 rings’ forgotten minimalist style and hit with a huge dress in light grey, designed by the fashion designer Giambattista Valli.

ariana grande grammy 2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

The eldest of the Jonas Brothers wore a tailored, black trousers and a jacket of coffee with a print of birds, very original.

Danielle looked stunning in a dress and a voluminous white, which left his legs bare.

kevin jonas and danielle jonas grammy 2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Adrienne Warren

El dorado is one of the colors of the night, and Adrienne Warren is very well used. The singer and actress has chosen a beautiful dress of a single shoulder.

adrienne warren grammy-2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

H. E. R

H. E. R has made it very clear to your style by wearing a print dress, multi-coloured, with a shape similar to that of a kimono. He also took a pair of sunglasses.

h
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Jennifer Lahmers

The journalist is inclined to be a dress that is pink, with neck, irregular, square shoulders and asymmetrical drop that enhanced her curves.

jennifer lahmers grammy 2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Use

Use has shown that not only has a wonderful voice, he also has an incredible fashion sense. She was wearing a clingy dress of black color and the silver trim that made it look like the most beautiful of brides.

utilization of the grammy awards 2020 watch 01
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Pia Mia

The most sexy red carpet was Pia Mia, who dazzled the cameras in a dress of silver stripes and the sweetheart neckline on the back that allow you to see its extraordinary figure.

pia mia grammy 2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Jazzmeia Horn

The jazz singer captured the essence and the identity of its look: a dress with various patterns in warm colours and places enough first of photographers.

jazzmeina horn, grammy-2020
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Camila Hair

The beautiful cuban singer attended the Grammy awards wearing a black dress with a neckline trimmed with lace, which was full.

camila cabello look of the grammy-2020 01
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

You may also be interested in:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here