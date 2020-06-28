Grammy 2020: The best dresses of the red carpet: the outrageous, audacious and elegant

Amy Sussman via Getty Images | Amy Sussman via Getty Images | Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



It came to the most important night for music, a Grammy-2020. As expected, the celebrities put their best efforts to look stunning and captivate your audience.

We present to you, that took the prize for the best dress.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has worn as a baby doll by wearing a short dress, in white, with details embedded sea shells and a scoop neck neckline.

She posed in front of the cameras in the company of his partner, Blake Shelton.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

One of the couples favorite of the moment, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, had an impact with their outfits for these Grammy.

She wore a long dress with fringes on the sleeves and deep neckline. Nick ignored the black and, instead, wore a dazzling gold dress.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Maggie Rogers

The singer wore a dress very feminine. It was a black dress with golden stars and shiny with what seemed to be the most beautiful.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



Nicola Benedetti

The violinist took the prize as the best soloist and instrumental your look, also deserves recognition. It was a strapless dress ruffles with sweetheart neckline, which combined with a short boots white.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie and Joe have proven that they are a couple full of glamour and with a great sense of fashion.

The actress was wearing a black skirt cut in ruffles and a top multicolor sleeveless. The singer chose a blue dress with dark patterned shirt & black turtleneck.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



Bebe Rexha

There are more and more famous that you decide to forget about the clothes and wear dresses or smokings that will be great.

No 2020 is Bebe Rexha, which has brought a set with black flare pants and a transparent blouse with applications.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



Mollie King

Elegance is the word that best defines the attire of the singer Mollie King, who has participated with an asymmetrical dress gold color with neckline v.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



Ariana Grande

The interpreter of the ‘7 rings’ forgotten minimalist style and hit with a huge dress in light grey, designed by the fashion designer Giambattista Valli.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Kevin and Danielle Jonas

The eldest of the Jonas Brothers wore a tailored, black trousers and a jacket of coffee with a print of birds, very original.

Danielle looked stunning in a dress and a voluminous white, which left his legs bare.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Adrienne Warren

El dorado is one of the colors of the night, and Adrienne Warren is very well used. The singer and actress has chosen a beautiful dress of a single shoulder.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



H. E. R

H. E. R has made it very clear to your style by wearing a print dress, multi-coloured, with a shape similar to that of a kimono. He also took a pair of sunglasses.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images



Jennifer Lahmers

The journalist is inclined to be a dress that is pink, with neck, irregular, square shoulders and asymmetrical drop that enhanced her curves.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Use

Use has shown that not only has a wonderful voice, he also has an incredible fashion sense. She was wearing a clingy dress of black color and the silver trim that made it look like the most beautiful of brides.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Pia Mia

The most sexy red carpet was Pia Mia, who dazzled the cameras in a dress of silver stripes and the sweetheart neckline on the back that allow you to see its extraordinary figure.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Jazzmeia Horn

The jazz singer captured the essence and the identity of its look: a dress with various patterns in warm colours and places enough first of photographers.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



Camila Hair

The beautiful cuban singer attended the Grammy awards wearing a black dress with a neckline trimmed with lace, which was full.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images



You may also be interested in: