Gracyanne Barbosa teaches healthy recipe to followers with minimalist look

Musa fitness showed off her culinary skills to fans

Gracyanne Barbosa took advantage of Saturday night (27) to cook a very healthy recipe. The fitness muse emerged making a corn bubble in a very relaxed video.

Gracyanne bet on a look of Festa Junina to celebrate at home. “Gra’s Healthy Corn Cake. São João Week, deserves a June recipe, right? You asked and I did! Corn sauce 😋 ”, wrote the influencer in the caption.

Gracyanne’s video yielded over 44,000 views in about an hour. In the comments, followers praised the muse’s recipe.

“Very beautiful! I loved the recipe I’m going to make !! 😍❤️💪👏 ”, wrote a fan. Another commented: “Incredible recipe, GRA !!!”.