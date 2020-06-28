Geisy Arruda shows weekend look and makes empowered outburst: “Free and independent”

The muse made a text on Instagram venting about the criticism she receives

Geisy Arruda released the verb on social networks this Saturday afternoon (27) on her Instagram.

The influencer published a photo in which she appears wearing a black outfit to enjoy a relaxing weekend at home. In the photo caption, the muse spoke about her criticism on the Internet regarding the “daring” content of her publications on social networks.

“ As promised via stories… Ahhh you only post pictures if **? Yes, I like it. I have the option to be free, independent, and owner of my life. That way no man will want you! Ah, ok then, I live without a male, I just can’t live without oxygen. You should follow such a blogger, she does behave well, she doesn’t expose herself. My woman’s reference is myself. The mine that took a lot of life to be who it is, and not wanting to be or living anyone’s life. I am not interested in the blogger, the woman in the *** of my life is myself. ”, She wrote.

In less than a day, the click had more than 83,000 likes on Instagram and many women supported Geisy’s empowered outburst.

“You are a mirror for many empowered women. You are wonderful! ”, Praised a follower. “For you, I take my hat off…. Super inspires me, besides being beautiful, perfect, and self-owned! ”, Exalted a second. “Where’s the navel?” Joked another, showing a little mistake in the photo.