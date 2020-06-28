Former BBB Marcela Mc Gowan says “good morning” with morning photo: “Rain, laziness and the best look of the day”

She drew sighs from the crowd on Instagram

Former BBB Marcela Mc Gowan left her followers jaw-dropping by sharing a very different photo on her Instagram.

At the click, which was done in a very early morning style, the muse appeared with her back to the camera with a comfortable look to say “good morning” to the fans. “Good Morning! It started here with rain, laziness and the best look of the day: LOVE itself! ”, She wrote in the caption. Look:

Bom dia! Por aqui começou com chuva, preguiça e o melhor look do dia : AMOR próprio!

In the comments, the followers were delighted and spared no praise. “Did you take a course to be beautiful like that? 😍😍 ”, fired one person. “Goddess,” said another.

