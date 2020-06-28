Faces such as Carla Diaz, and Manu Rivers are incorporated in the casting of ‘Elite’

With the news of the shooting of the filming of the series on Netflix, have published the names of the new additions to the the fourth season of ‘Elite’. The new season of the series will feature new faces that will be interpreted by students and teachers of the institute of Oaks, the ground is shared with the older members of the cast. These are: Diego Martin, Carla Diaz, Martina Charybdis, and Manu Rivers.

A few days ago, the platform Netflix has announced that it is back to the shooting, and take all possible precautions. To celebrate, highlighted by a promotional video in which a number of actors and actresses of the productions of Netflix has said that most are excited to return for the filming.

Among them were seen the faces of the participants of the series “Elite” as Omar Ayuso and Aaron Piper, or, the actress of the previous seasons of the series Esther Expósitothat is working on a new project, also from Netflix, titled ‘Someone must die’.

The names of the new additions to the fourth season of ‘Elite’

Diego Martín, Carla Diaz, Martina Caridi and Manu Rivers are chosen for inclusion in the fourth season of the series “Elite”. Some of these names may seem from the previous works, and the other to have a good the legion of followers in social networks, but these are the actors and actresses that will fill the low with that count the number of Netflix in this fourth season, which is starting to be rolled.

In the first place, Diego Martín with a long career as an actor. Published in “the Cops, in the heart of the road”, even if it is likely that to remember them by ‘Aquí no hay quién viva’, in which he played the mythical character of Carlos. Since then, he has participated in various Series as ‘Doctor Matthew’, ‘Brothers and detective’ or ‘Velvet’.

In addition, in the cinema, he has worked in movies like Three meters above the sky’, ‘REC 3: Genesis” or “If I were a rich man’.

On the other hand, among the additions of young talent that can be found Carla DiazMartina Charybdis, and Manu Rivers. The first account also with a great career on television for his age, since his participation in the series ” Land of wolves has stopped working.

Underscores its leading role in the television series Spanish ‘The hunting. Monteperdido’and his performance in “The Prince,” “Six sisters”, or the more recent ‘Mothers’.

Martina Charybdis he has starred in successful films such as “for the duration of the war’ and ‘the invisible guardian’. Finally, Manu Ríos stands out to be influence factor instead of an actor, but appeared in an episode of the show ‘El chiringuito de Pepe’.

The controversy over the decision to incorporate a influence factor the cast of ‘Elite’

The decision of which Manu Ríos it is one of the new faces of the fourth season of ‘Elite’ has not gone unnoticed, and the social network have appeared critical to the quality for his interpretation.

It is true that the number of Netflix is characterized by a cast, both of the guys as the girls particularly attractive, and which possess a beauty quite rules, then, the decision to include the Manu River on the cast continues in the same online shopping that has always made the “Elite”.

Still, the series has been on a number of occasions criticized from the dubious interpretation of the actors and actresses, but even so has always had great success. For this reason, precisely, it is not a surprise that Manu Rivers to appear in new season of ‘Elite’. However, up to that point it is fair to assume interpreters, only with their amount of followers on social networks, or because the beauty is not canon tax?

In this way, the influence factor has been indirectly accused of unqualified labour, to leave without a job for real actors.

imagine studying performing arts course +10 years for you to remove the work of a guy random just to be in the regulatory https://t.co/baoLPUL8MF — 🕊 𝔤𝔬𝔫𝔷𝔞𝔩𝔬 (@gnzloetcxo) 24 June 2020

The rest of the cast that will be in the fourth season of ‘Elite’

The third season of ‘Elite’, it ended with the up many of the the main charactersand the addition of new protagonists to the supporting cast was absolutely necessary. So, the characters leaving the series are those who have gone to study abroad, while the rest of the repeat the last year of high school.

Consequently, the actors who continue in the institute The Oaks are Miguel Bernadeu, Claudia Salas, Aaron Piper, Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla and Georgina Amorós, who, even if not repeated course, the last image of the previous season has left us as a cleaner in the institute, as was her mother, in the past seasons. Therefore, the series suffers from some important low as Álvaro Rico, Mina El Hammani, Esther Expósito, Jorge Lopez and Danna Paolathe actress, who for many has been carrying all the weight of the fiction.

In this way, you run the risk that will happen, as the american series ‘Glee’, Ryan Murphy, who lost a lot of interest when they arrived the new students of the institute in the fourth season of the series.

However, we only need to check if the new face of engage as they have done for these actors and actresses during the previous seasons, or if it was better to have finished The ‘Elite’after the third season.