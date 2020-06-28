Depeche Mode transmits free a beautiful show of his last tour

In the middle of the fever of concert in streaming Depeche Mode has announced an expected release. This Thursday, June 25 we will be able to enjoy LiVE Spiritsan epic concert that is part of the World tour Spirit of the presentation of the album Spirit. Show him that you will be able to enjoy free of charge, took place in the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany, in July 2018.

This opening anticipates the long-awaited DVD edition and Blu-Ray of the concert film The Spirit Of The Forestt, that is put on sale the next day (June 26). The concert LiVE Spirits displays the images of the film directed by Anton Corbijnthat , in his career as a director, he has a great relationship with the world of music: he directed the film Control (2007) about Ian Curtis, and also several clips for Depeche Mode, including “enjoy The Silence”, “Strangelove”, “behind The Wheel” and “Personal Jesus”.

LiVE Spirits will be streaming this Thursday, June 25, 16h (Argentina), from the Youtube account of Live Nation.

You can see the live show below: