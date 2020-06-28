6 concerts virtual to celebrate the Day of Mothers

This 10 may, we celebrate mother’s day with 6 gigs virtual that you can enjoy from the safety of your home.

In Mexico and in many other parts of the world to celebrate mother’s day next Sunday may 10.

However, the emergency solution for the coronavirus it has forced us to live in a way that we never imagined: far from the family, and confined in the house.

But this should not spoil the party, let us remember that it is our health and that thanks to technology we can be very close to our loved ones and find ways to live together at a distance; for example, with a show of their favorite artists!

Do you like the idea? These are the 6 concerts in a virtual must-have to celebrate mother’s day:

1. Juanes and Fonseca sing via streaming for the joy of all their fans accompanied by the musicians Juan Pablo Daza and Emanuel Briceño. The show is broadcast from YouTube.

2. For music lovers, “ranchera”, Alejandro Fernandez will give a concert to promote the initiative #ChingonesUnidosXMéxico, in which also participate Cristian Nodal and Ximena Sariñana.

3. Tania Freedom it will be a festival virtual with special guests such as Eugenia León, Joan Manuel Serrat and Daniela Romo. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram ¡¡This Sunday, 10 May at 20:00, via streaming, will be celebrated the mothers with my Concert, “I come TO OFFER MY HEART” At the Theatre of Mexico City!!! My Virtual guest:

JOAN MANUEL SERRAT, PABLO MILANÉS, EUGENIA LEÓN, GUADALUPE PINEDA, SABO ROMO, GIANMARCO, EVA AYLLÓN, DANIELA ROMO, like nacha GUEVARA, EME TRANSMISSION: PAGES: www.capitalculturalennuestracasa.cdmx.gob.mx https://www.capital21.cdmx.gob.mx/ NETWORKS: Facebook and Twitter @CulturaCDMX, @Capital21, @FestivalesCDMX TELEVISION: 21.1 HD, 21 Izzi, 21 Total, 21 Axtel Tv, Tv 21 ” open. A post shared by Tania Libertad (@tanialibertad01) on May 6, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

4. If your passion is classical music and opera, you can also enjoy the full concert Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert with the participation of figures of the music of the calibre of Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This concert was recorded in September 1997 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, where Sarah Brightmannext to the English National Orchestra, performing in an unforgettable show full of greatest hits of classical music, and Broadway.

Will be released exclusively for the channel Youtube of Sarah Brightman this Saturday, may 9th at 14:00. and will be globally available for 72 hours.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8MAFqS0fh4(/embed)

5. The musician and composer John Mayer will give a concert online, that will play some of his hits. The appointment is for the 10th of may at 21:00.

6. Urban music will be present with Peter Hoodthat gave a tour that will be beneficial to your presentation, to help a pediatric hospital of Puerto Rico.

By: The Editors Of Vanity