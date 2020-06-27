the new and ambitious OLED LG OLED65CX 65″ for almost 500 euros less than in the English Court

In the course of the year, the new tvs are coming to the market, and if you do that with a downgrade like the one that has the English Court in the new OLED LG OLED65CX6LA, the better: it is almost 500 euros cheaper than its official price.

Buy OLED LG OLED65CX at the best price

The PRICE of LG OLED65CX is 2.999 euro, and at that price you can find, for example, in the Amazon. In FNAC, there is a 10% discount as a new release, but if you are looking for the lowest price, The English Court is 2.549 euros, 15% less, which in these quantities is remarkable.

And if you prefer the same model but smaller, 55″ also has the reduction in cost of 1.699 euros in the Corte Inglés, 100 € less than FNAC.





LG OLED65CX-ALEXA – Smart TV 4K OLED display 164 cm (65″) with the Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Processor α9 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% of the HDR, Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDMI 2.1

LG OLED65CX belongs to the high-end LG for this 2020. A newcomer on the market, has an OLED panel with 4K UHD 10-bit, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and GAL Alpha 9 3rd generation with AI, with very interesting features to play with the previous version (that in our analysis we considered as a candidate for the tv last year for its high quality to price ratio) as the standard HDMI 2.1 or compatibility with Nvidia G-SYNC, and the new webOS 5.0 OS.

In Xataka Selection to publish the best offerings in technology, computing and electronics leader for sale on the internet. Prices and availability may vary at the time of publication

You can be the day and in every moment informed of the news and the offers of Xataka Selection in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook, and the magazine Flipboard.