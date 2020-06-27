New Music Drop: Manuel Medrano & Nile Rodgers, Pitizion, Danna Paola

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, Manuel Medrano gave us a great surprise when a new theme alongside Nile Rodgers, founder of the band soul funk Chic, and has revealed that The Associated Press that, as a child, has always been a fan of the genre funk and he had dreamed of to release a song of this style. In his new song, “Heaven”, Rodgers is not only served as a producer, but who has participated with a riff guitar.

And well, this is just one of the music releases of the week that you want to listen to. In fact, there are many other collaborations very interesting, and also many remix that puts you to dance the the end of the week.

It’s Friday, so to celebrate that you did it again, take a breath, súbele the volume and dale play.

“Heaven” — Manuel Medrano ft. Nile Rodgers

“It’s like a dream come true to do this song next @nilerodgersthis man he is a legend and one of my biggest influences in music”, wrote the colombian Manuel Medrano on Instagram, about the musician and american producer, 67 years of age.

“He has done a lot of my favorite songs for decades, with music icons such as Daft Punk, David Bowie, Pharrell Williams, Madonna. Among the many impressive artists, has attempted to make music with me. I can’t believe it. Now the Nile is part of the history of colombian music,” she added excited.

“The sky” and its animated video inspired by the nostalgia of the 80’s.

“You” — Pitizion

“I don’t want to criticize to criticize you/ only you I saw, and I got to thinking/ you’re only you/ no claim/ steal my heart,” says the new song of the republic of colombia, María del Pilar Pérez. The acoustic song, which invites us to reflect on our person, is, basically, a boost for the self-esteem.

“New and now” — Danna Paola

“With all my love and respect for all LGBTQ +. Thank you for being an example to the world, that we can fight for our rights and be able to show us how we are, without fear of LOVING AND BEING LOVED, the feeling of orgullosxs be únicxs and are able to live the life of the color that you want, which shines in its fullness, and raising the flag with the heart well put, and without fear of what others may say,” wrote the mexican on Instagram, introducing her new song, that is simply about what is in our hearts.

“I’m with you I’m/ no religion/ to the left/ to the right without rules like the Koi/ I Know very well who I am/ and if I do do/ I don’t care what you think, love IS love,” reads the letter of “TQ and that’s it”.

“From the moment that Pro Play (PA PA PA)” — MC Zaac, Anitta, Tyga

Anitta has remained busy during the quarantine, do live broadcasts, through their social networks, almost every day, from his home in Rio de Janeiro, sharing with her fans details about what creative was in this moment. And today, the brazilian presents her collaboration on the theme of singer and brazilian composer, Mc Zaac, that also counts with the participation of the rapper and actor american Tyga.

“Ice” (Remix), a deluxe edition of the album Willow Boyz Care Package — Eladio Carrion, Jhay Cortez, Dalex

Elado Carrión spent the quarantine in Medellin, Colombia, and has put us hands to the work to give life to the continuation of his first album, Willow Boyz. This material is basically a deluxe version of this material, and collaborations with artists such as Jhay Cortez and Dalex, Archangel, Farruko, Brray, and Lyanno.

“It’s going to be a stick, there are very good numbers,” said the artist to the press agency Efe, proving to be optimistic because, even if it has not been able to comply with the presentations that I had planned, because of the pandemic coronavirus, people should get all of your music to enjoy at home.

“Live” — Daniel El Travieso

With this new theme, the singer and the influence of puerto rican Daniel El Travieso wants to send a positive message to their fans expressing the importance of living life to the fullest, even in times of a pandemic.

—

How are you playing this Friday? Pretty good, right? Well, to keep with the mood, I have here a lot, but a lot more new music.

“Something Magic” — Rauw Alejandro

“Close to the sun” — san. Peter

“Wrong Decisions” — Jerry

“Forever yours” — Jena Rose ft. Casper The Magical

“Porfa” (Remix) — Feid, Justin Quiles, J. Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Sech

“Tell me how many times” (Remix) Micro TDH ft. Rels (B, Lenny Tavarez, Justin Quiles

“Pa’ dying to be born” (Remix) — Pacho The Antifeka, Farruko, cosculluela, ft. Wisin, Juanka

“Like no” — J Alvarez Feat. Genius, Eliot, Mago D Oz, and it Came to Beats

“Only with you”, Yamiel

“Single-and-drop — Nacional x Charles LaQuinta

“Hey Shorty” — Chris Andrew

“Sex Appeal” the EP The duality — Tatiana Hazel

“I fell in love with you” — Luciano Pereyra, Lang Lang

“Half A Day” (Audio / Acoustic Piano Version) — Alejandro Santamaria

