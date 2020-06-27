Michelle Obama: And this is the luxurious palace on the beach more than 342 million pesos

Michelle Obama: this is your luxury home on the beach of over 342 million pesos. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

A little more than three years after leaving the White House, the Obama family has given us what to talk about, for the loss of pictures of their new and luxurious home. This is the palace of luxury on the beach of over 342 million pesoswhere they live Michelle Obama and your family.

In addition to its high cost, it is huge! And it is surrounded by luxuries and privileges, not anyone can pay foras its location in a unique space, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts. Its cost is more than 14.85 million dollars, which is more than 342 million pesos, but Barack and Michelle Obama they paid the least amount of more than 270 million pesos (11.75 million).

And that is, the Obama they were in love with the property of your dreams when they rented last summer, for the holidays, so that they could not resist the offer to buy it. Previously, it belonged to the player of the Boston Celtics, WYC Grousbeck.

Thank you for the way you love our girls and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy #FathersDayBarack! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HhDTjOZscz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama)

June 21, 2020





A dream come true

Without a doubt, this luxurious and millionaire properties will Barack, Michelle Obama, and their daughters to live in harmony, enjoy nature, and live in a family, as it is a space of 2,103 square feet, consisting of a huge field in which you can easily build another property of the size of the house.

Also, the super garden, which it is connected with a private beach, pierhe has more than 29 hectares, facing the sea, ideal to have fun and enjoy with their pets.

In case outside little, the beautiful villa consists of 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, swimming pool, fireplaceand a huge kitchen worthy of a professional chef. some of their spaces, like the living room and dining room, among others, are of a circular form, and surrounded by windows from floor to ceiling, which will be used for the wider society, and admire the beautiful scenery.

Even, it is said that this expensive purchase it could mean a luxury for the retirement of the former president in the united States, and his beautiful family.

