Mhoni Seer who predicts the apparition of the Virgin, the beginning of the Apocalypse, and a magnitude 9 earthquake

The cuban has revealed that her visions show that the president, Donald Trump will face serious problems with the president of Russia and China

Forecast:

11 April: It will be the day of the virgin Mary, the day is going to manifest in the world.

It will be the day of the virgin Mary, the day is going to manifest in the world. 21 April: It will be a day of very strong dark energies, and there will be great calamities impending war. I see that this day will be to collect all the negative energy to enslave the human being.

It will be a day of very strong dark energies, and there will be great calamities impending war. I see that this day will be to collect all the negative energy to enslave the human being. Attacks: I see an attack in the Vatican -the demon you want to be taken prisoner, the pope, and in Israel. Also in Colombia and Venezuela.

I see an attack in the Vatican -the demon you want to be taken prisoner, the pope, and in Israel. Also in Colombia and Venezuela. The tragedies in the middle of the show and of the policy: A singer very famous, 75 or 76 years, is in the sign of cancer or leo… is in English, or London, his death will be shocking.

A singer very famous, 75 or 76 years, is in the sign of cancer or leo… is in English, or London, his death will be shocking. Gloria Trevi: You will have problems with her husband, and now I see that the separation or divorce.

You will have problems with her husband, and now I see that the separation or divorce. Queen Elizabeth: It is declared sick and leaves the throne to his son Charles, Kate and William have big problems and the unborn child Meghan Treatments is not the prince Harry.

It is declared sick and leaves the throne to his son Charles, Kate and William have big problems and the unborn child Meghan Treatments is not the prince Harry. President Trump: Will continue to expand its power, but will not have problems with the presidents of Russia and China.

Will continue to expand its power, but will not have problems with the presidents of Russia and China. To die a president of Europe, a representative very wanted to die.

Earthquake category almost 9.1 shall shake the entire continent of asia.

See more Mhoni Seer.

Meghan Treatments, the duchess of Sussex, becomes despise Kate Middleton publicly

What is the message or a threat?: Jennifer Lopez will speak clearly to those who want to spoil their commitment to A-Rod

Joselyn Cano public the discovery more shocking to his Instagram with the great Brittanya Razavi