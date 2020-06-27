Lívia Andrade shows a different look for traveling and jokes: “Miss trash bag”

The presenter drew attention with a sequence of photos

Lívia Andrade continues with her holidays traveling to different places and enjoying the Brazilian winter.

This Thursday (25th), the presenter published a sequence of photos on her Instagram posing in the mountains and showing a basic look, which Lívia joked about that looked like a “garbage bag”, causing laughter from the crowd.

“Miss garbage bag (recyclable) or boring galoshes ??? Kkk I only know that the view is beautifulaaaaaaa… ”, she joked in the caption.

The sequence of photos of the natural landscapes yielded more than 35 thousand likes on the social network.

“It must have been a lot of work to take these pictures practically flying, right, my daughter?”, A follower joked. “You in a garbage bag are better than many in luxury,” praised another, making the crowd laugh a lot. “The view is beautiful and so is the model,” commented a third.