Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas appears stunning in ‘TBT’: “Wonderful”

Celebrity delighted followers on social media

Kelly Key’s daughter Suzanna Freitas enchanted her followers with a stunning “TBT”. This Thursday (25), the muse recalled a click in Angola and gave something to talk on the web.

In a restaurant, Suzanna did not fail to show off her great fitness in the old click. “Since today is #tbt day, I could not fail to post this photo of this trip that I loved! ❤️ ”, she wrote in the photo caption.

The blonde’s publication earned more than 59 thousand likes. “How can you be so beautiful? 😍 ”asked a follower. Another commented: “I have never seen such perfection”.