Fans of Kylie Jenner think that Anastasia Karanikolaou left his best friend for Kylie

From the public discussion of Jordyn Woods with the clan KarJenner, we have seen a lot more to Anastasia Karanikolaou. Even if her and Kylie Jenner have been good friends for years, fans argue that they have spent a lot more time together last year. Suddenly, Karanikolaou has become the woman to the right of Jenner, and seems to have occupied the position of best friend of the young woman of 22 years.

Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner | gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

From the Wood was out of the scene, Karanikolaou and Jenner were practically inseparable. The pair travelled together to the good people of the place as the Turks and Caicos Islands, have taken a ridiculous amount of “twin images” together, dressed in clothes identical, and also failed to comply with the mandate of California to stay in the home, which has been released because of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19), to spend time together.

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou have been inseparable lately

Jenner was seen for the first time outside of the house Karanikolaou, without shoes and without makeup. But, after the backlash received, Karanikolaou seems to be in quarantine with Jenner in her new home of Los Angeles. While they were in quarantine together, the couple has made tons of video of TikTok, the pool, learning dances, celebrations of pizza and taking pictures of each other.

RELATED: fan of Kylie Jenner confused by your recent photo with a mugshot

But, what fans of Jenner seem to appreciate most are the scenes of a remake of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in TikTok with Karanikolaou. And while some fans are thrilled by the fact that the young billionaire has a friend with whom to spend time during this pandemic, others accuse Karanikolaou leave his other friends in favor of Jenner. Many of the most loyal fan Jenner have pointed out that Karanikolaou seems to be going out with her friend Kelsey Calemine.

Kelsey Calemine, a friend of Karanikolaou

Calemine, also known as @fatherkels, is an influence of Instagram with 2.7 million followers. Gained popularity after that the actress Lucy Hale, returned to post a meme that said that she was the daughter of Hale and Jenner. It is also a very good friend of Karanikolaou, and has been for some time. But, in spite of the fact that the couple left at the end of April, fans of edward Jenner speculated that Karanikolaou left Calemine of Jenner.

RELATED: The daughter of Kylie Jenner, Flocks, takes a page of Instagram, but 2 KarJenners not follow

Do these also spend time with Kelsey? Used to be friends, but it seems that the left, Kylie has written a person on Instagram. “It seems that I don’t even have to spend the time. And don’t tell me to quarantine because of Stassie or even live with Kylie, “ another person chimed in on Karanikolaou. Others agreed that Karanikolaou and Calemine spent less time together, but speculated about other reasons that could be the case.

Fans believe that Karanikolaou left Calemine from Jenner

“Kelsey has a boyfriend now, so I think that Stassie decided to take his place as regards privacy between Kels and her boyfriend,” said one of the fans of Jenner. Then, he added that the only reason that Karanikolaou and Jenner had been approached is by the consequences of the Woods. “Also, Stassie is only a rebound for Kylie. Yes, Stassie and Kylie have been friends for years, but Kylie always place Jordyn as the number one. Stassie is only appeared on KUWTK, and with the images of the past year hahaha, ” said the fan.

RELATED: fan of Kylie Jenner to think that you will lose “his best friend for real” after watching their recent videos

Of course, the fan can be assumed about the relationship between Calemine and Karanikolaou. Perhaps the models of Instagram are still close, but currently can’t spend time together because of the pandemic. You can still talk to all the time, but simply do not advertise so much their relationship on Instagram and other social media platforms. Or perhaps you simply have been separated and are no longer so close. Or maybe Karanikolaou really left Calemine be the girl number one of Jenner. Whatever the truth, certainly not keep us awake at night.