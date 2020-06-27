Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Windsor, and other models that go beyond the print that puts you in a good mood

The catwalks of the signatures of the spring were the most diverse, thanks to the rain of colors characteristic of the season of good weather. Even if, as Alberta Ferretti, Dior, Longchamp, Oscar de la Renta or Prabal Gurung they have demonstrated with their proposals, not only limited to the palette of colors are more wide and varied. A trend that became popular in the 1970s and is back with the full force of the decade hippy: the tie dye. And is that the designs come in bright colors, so characteristic of this technique, to make loads of energy to any look. If 50 years ago, this was the aesthetic bohemian that went hand in hand with the clothes dyed, version 2020 pulls more towards the extreme sports. In this way, the heads are perfect to wear with jeans, boots or sport, as the web’s definitive street style the next few months. Not only do the shows give us reason. In addition to the celebrities that have been put into practice at home how to Pilar Rubiosome of the most famous models in the industry have already joined fever clothing dyed that gives joy to any mix. And these innovations are your favorites.

T-shirt crop top

Can you imagine that combines the trend of clothing marked with the aesthetics cowboy? Impossible as it may seem, Emily Ratajkowski proves that give rise to a lookazo. That is, if the key is to choose clothing that does not steal the leadership print multicolor as a jeans or boots smooth.