Danna Paola lanza CT AND NOW” in support of the LGBT community – Today’s News Puebla | Counterpart

Danna Paola has become a trend quickly on social networks after it launched this week, his new single TQ AND that supports the LGBT community

In this month dedicated to Pride, Danna Paola he released his new song dedicated to community Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, transvestite and intersexual, the mexican singer launched his new single TQ AND it has ALREADY become the trend on social networks, with the support of the community.

WE RECOMMEND that BTS released the music video for ‘Stay Gold’

In the video, we can observe that the dominant flag multicolor and choreography awe-inspiring, after that this has become a resounding success in many different platforms of Music.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNaGFP9fjtU(/embed)