CRITICAL | Political, and shows how complicated it can be to the adult life in the new season

The new season gets under way, tucked away in a universe that has already been presented in the last chapter of the first batch: with the protagonist in the midst of the struggle for the overthrow of the veteran Dede Standish in the race for the Senate of the state of New York.

SEE MORE Ianis Guerrero celebrated the success of The Bandidaand regrets the fact that the crisis: “the actors are the tip of the iceberg”

By Laura Perez

Madrid, June 27 (the official Journal of the.is).- “The older you get, the more complicated of the world”. With this reflection, synthesis Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) and the team of his cabinet, the break immediately in the second season The Politicalthe fiction of Ryan Murphy he returned to Netflix on the 19th of June, with more political satire. A few words that also reflect the evolution of the series itself, which complicates a little more life with the arrival of maturity. But let’s start from the beginning.

The new season gets under way, tucked away in a universe that has already been presented in the last chapter of the first batch: with the protagonist in the midst of the struggle for the overthrow of the veteran Dede Standish in the race for the Senate of the state of New York. She is the leader of the feature for years, and has recently graduated, you should decide what kind of politician wants to be the one to reach the top.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-wH7hD9Liw(/embed)

Payton is no longer in the institute, and its no longer a game to be elected president of the student council. His ruthless ambition was now transferred to the political field is real, the satire of Murphy takes on another dimension. The creator is a land that dominates to perfection, the classrooms and the dramas teenagers, to defend themselves, in another world, which also has practice, but which on this occasion proves to be less atino.

RYAN MURPHY, KEEPS ITS TONE, BUT LOSE THE FRESHNESS OUT OF THE CLASSROOM

In his second season, The Political still, Ryan Murphy, in a pure state. There is no doubt. The series retains its tone quirky, light and even outrageous at times, but it is difficult to find the freshness and unpredictability that characterizes the first batch of chapters around.

The series already knows what to play, and the audience know the product that you are facing, so that the first episode starts with all in the month of march and almost no time for you to remember where was the story of Payton and his. The pace is high, but the chapters are less light than usual and by the time you get too much in the climb.

A good part of the blame is the absence of the character of Dusty Jackson (Jessica Lange) and the loss of importance of an Infinite (Zoey Deutch) infinitely miss. Both were one of the main motors of the series in his acclaimed first season, and even if their story was already told, it is regrettable that she has not yet found a new model for the height of the characters.

It does not help the fact that the participation of Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart is rather poor, and that does not take advantage of the personal and professional relationship with your child to have the opportunity on a silver platter.

THE POSITIVE OF THE JUMP TO THE ADULT WORLD

SEE MORE Campaign promises, political satire that has been a challenge for Ruben Zamora, is the Light Video

The leap into the world of adults does not only has negative consequences for the series, which also benefits from the new political universe of Payton. The best news is the addition of Judith Light, and Bette Midler as Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold, and in opposition to the career of the young protagonist.

Both of the characters, two powerful women, the past from the guest to the main active grabbing frames, carrying the weight of the fiction throughout the season and into the new sectors. With them, the sex and personal relationships have a greater weight in this second season.

Also, what are the topics of current affairs and global, racism, cultural appropriation, the environment and abortion, which are addressed with a perfect balance of satire and criticism. If already with the first batch of chapters is reflected wisely the ins and outs of the policy are transferred to the school environment, The Political, the naked now, the shame of a career marked by the alliances, the betrayals, and the dubious morality of its protagonists.

In short, the season has passed, but it is far from the pinnacle of the first.

THIS CONTENT IS PUBLISHED, HOWEVER, WITH the EXPRESSED PERMISSION OF the Magazine.is. SEE THE ORIGINAL HERE. REPRODUCTION IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.