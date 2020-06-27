At the edge of the censorship: The presentation of Carmen Electra rubs forbidden on Instagram

In spite of the years, time has not made a dent in the beauty of Carmen Electra, that often delights the students of your followers on Instagram

June 27, 2020 · 02:05 hs

Carmen Electra it was one of the stars of the nineties that managed to capture the attention of the media thanks to its participation as one of the most beautiful lifeguard of the series Baywatch.

The celebrities, with now 48 years old, is back to have some presence in the media recently due to his role in the miniseries Netflix “The Last Dance” dedicated to basketball superstar Michael Jordan.

In the production of Netflix remember report of Carmen Electra with the team-mate of Michael Jordan, the ever controversial Dennis Rodman.

In one of his more recent recordings Carmen Electra has decided to be bold and show rather than if, pushing to the limit of what is allowed in a social network that prohibits the emission of tone. His followers are thanked with numerous likes and comments.