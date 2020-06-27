Ariana Grande, puts her relationship with Dalton Gomez on Instagram – E! Online Latin

Before his birthday, and Not.27, Ariana Grande shared introduced to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

If there is one thing we can be certain of, is that Ariana Grande is definitely in love with Dalton Gomez.

Hours before the arrival of his 27th birthday, the singer has decided to make official their relationship in the social network with a series of photos to the side of Dalton, and their pets.

Ariana and Dalton confirmed that they were leaving then that the real estate agent to do a cameo in the music video Stuck With U the singer, who has also presented to the couples favorite of the fans, like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber; Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.

Before making his debut as a couple, is said to have been together from the month of march.