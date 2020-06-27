Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain added to the event June 13

A combat weight pen has been added to the undercard of On 13 June. Andre Fili face Charles Jourdain.

The fight was revealed by MMA the afternoon of this Saturday.

Wires he has won two of the last three meetings in UFCwith victories in the face of Myles Jury and Sheymon Moraes. Andre not won since UFC Sacrament, in July of last year. The californian known for being a strong amazing with 9 wins KO/TKO.

Jourdain he won one of his two meetings after going back to the UFC. In his last fight he beat Doo Ho Choi in UFC Busan. Carlo it is known to be the champion of two divisions TKO MMA he was three years old.

The event of 13 June will be held in a place to be determined.