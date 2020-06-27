Anastasia Karanikolaou ‘turn on’ Instagram with bikini yellow

Stassie Baby, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, gave his image and beauty, to promote a famous fashion brand in the social network.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the model 23-year-old posed reclining on a sofa of garden adorned with a set of beach of yellow cake Oh Polly Swim.

The costume consists of a bra type sports with a slight opening at the chest and a bikini high cut and thick waistband that clung to her prominent curves.

Fulminó for the camera with their feline look of relief, with the mascara in the lashes and the light of a lighter shade on the eyelids.

The rest of his face was defined by a base tan in tone with the rest of your skin, lipstick to burgundy, but some are in silver, the characteristic contouring and blush pink.

Her hair the color of chocolate has shown combed back over his shoulder.

For the photo session improvised, the woman wore a gold bracelet and a small necklace.

“@ohpolly @ohpoliswim,” he wrote in the photo caption to promote the new line of bikinis of the brand a retailer with prices ranging in the $50 ($1100 mexican pesos).

Shortly after it was published, the image in addition to the 960 thousand reactions of fans.

In a second photo Anastasia appeared in pose with a tiny garment that left his show tonificadas legs.

Completed the look with a t-shirt and a loose-fitting white jacket, baseball type black with red sleeves. Used a bag of luxury Dior white to add elegance and glamour.

He did show off his newly released change of image with his brown hair combed in waves of light above the shoulders.

“Hello,” he wrote below the post that exceeds 720 thousand “likes”.

In this publication have flooded hundreds of comments from its most loyal supporters and friends, among them Kendall Jenner the person who wrote the message “Hair chocolate is so sexy”, Sofia Richie he wrote, “your hair is so unreal in it”, while Noah Centineo mentioned the fact that the jacket belonged to him: “give me my damn jacket back, woman.”

Their recent appearances on Instagram occur after celebrate a big birthday number 23 with his close friends, including Kylie Jenner.

Watch the best photos of the beauty of Greek origin in the gallery.

