the tweed jacket Chanel, the great fashion icon

The few leaders were able to penetrate so deep in the world of fashion as this tweed jacket. Invented in the 50s by Coco Chanel recovered and up-to-date in hundreds of versions Karl Lagerfeld in his early days as a creative director of the maison, is today a piece of icon that also stands as the favorite of the celebrities of all time.

When Coco Chanel she had the brilliant idea to revive the tweed as the ideal fabric for their collections, he thought that a classic down jacket with a clean design that could elevate a rugged fabric and, as no, also his career. So it was, the tweed jacket Chanel it was a turning point in the history of the maison and the universal trend.

Coco Chanel. (Getty)

Then, in the years ‘ 50, the tweed fabric was rough and coarse, of scottish origin, and is reserved exclusively for the men’s clothing is more honorable. It was unthinkable that a woman put on a garment made with this material, but Coco Chanel what has made it possible and gave the the fashion industry one of its greatest assets.

Forgot and parked in a context of a tailor, Karl Lagerfeld has recovered this jacket nothing more to enter the maison, and with that gesture, he returned the head to be the most desired fashion at this point that it has become a emblem. Yes, l’ Kaiser do not stay on the surface and, from the base model, gave the jacket to an infinite number of versions without losing its classical essence. Virginie Viard, the current creative director of the Chanel, in the wake of Lagerfeld, she did the same.

Gigi Hadid at the Chanel show December 2019, with a tweed jacket. (EFE)

And celebrities have no choice but to surrender. We are not talking only of the notable names today, figures of style, mythical as it was and is Diana of Wales, that has also brought the tweed jacket Chanel as a pledge insignia of many of his looks.

Diana of Wales, with a Chanel jacket. (Cordon Press)

To participate today the army of the famous that, with different styles and personalities, fashionistas completely antagonistic, bear the tweed jacket Chanel as the classic piece, powerful and, at the same time, of trend, that never fails in their clothes, which shows us the reason why it is so home with all. Yes, for the flavors, colors and choose the wonderful collection of jackets of this type that the brand treasures from ancient times in their collections.

Penelope Cruz. (EFE)

Penelope Cruz, as the image of the brand, is dressed in total look of the mark on big occasions and has accumulated a remarkable collection, this jacket is an icon in his dressing room. And the actress for other profiles that are totally different from you, as the irreverent singer Billie Eilish.

The singer Billie Eilish, Chanel on the red carpet of the Oscars. (EFE)

Even the actress Kristen Stewart, very close to the house Chanel, that reinvents the head every time you wear it. An example to show that it also works with a crop top and shorts to this look. A versatility that few leaders can boast of.

Kristen Stewart with a Chanel jacket. (Getty)

Models Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, or Lily-Rose Deppmore actresses like Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie and Katie Holmes. It is almost impossible that a famous (of the good) has not been given before she luciéndola at least once in your life.

And, of course, the prescriptoras style, influencers and the competition more even walked in their tweed jackets of Chanel as a key part of many of their looks. Alexa Chung, Leandra Medine or Caroline de Maigret, them to say certain names, but their predilection in the street style is still intact.

Already said Karl Lagerfeld“There are things that never go out of fashion: jeans, a white shirt, and a jacket of Chanel”, and here have tried it for spare parts.